Cornelia Mei Chih Wang HSU, loving wife of Justin C. Hsu, passed away on September 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, September 26 from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 27 at 10 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Hsu's memory to the "Morgan State University Foundation, attn: Cornelia Wang Hsu Endowed Award in Academic Excellence;" via this website givetomorgan.org/give. Please visit the website below for a guestbook and more details.
