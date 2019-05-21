Home

On May 18, 2019; Cornelius R. Heckman Jr., beloved son of the late Cornelius R. Heckman Sr and Regina Rose Heckman nee Peters; devoted cousin of Linda A. Jenkins and husband Garry, William J. Peters Jr and wife Mary Carroll, Edgar Allan Webb Jr and wife Susan; loving god father of Christine Webb; cherished nephew of Margaret G. Peters; dear best friend of Sherry E. Swoboda.Family and friends will honor the life of Cornelius on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Memorial contributions in Cornelius name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019
