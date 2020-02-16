|
On February 12, 2020, Cosima J. "Connie" Hogg (nee Brocato), beloved wife of Joseph S. Hogg, Jr., loving mother of Michael J. Hogg (wife Elaine) and Mark S. Hogg (wife Marianne), loving sister of Joseph Brocato, Rose Jacobs, Frances Egan and the late Vince and Carroll Brocato and dear grandmother of Justin M. Hogg, Rachel K. Hogg, Clayton M. Wandishin and Anne E. Wandishin.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10am. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to the , 1850 York Rd D, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020