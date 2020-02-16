Home

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
View Map

Cosima J. "Connie" HOGG

Cosima J. "Connie" HOGG Notice
On February 12, 2020, Cosima J. "Connie" Hogg (nee Brocato), beloved wife of Joseph S. Hogg, Jr., loving mother of Michael J. Hogg (wife Elaine) and Mark S. Hogg (wife Marianne), loving sister of Joseph Brocato, Rose Jacobs, Frances Egan and the late Vince and Carroll Brocato and dear grandmother of Justin M. Hogg, Rachel K. Hogg, Clayton M. Wandishin and Anne E. Wandishin.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10am. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park.

Those desiring may make memorial donations to the , 1850 York Rd D, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
