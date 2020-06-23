Craig Alan Streett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 20, 2020, Craig Alan Streett, of Elkridge, MD, passed away at the age of 70.

He was the beloved Husband of, Gayle Streett (nee Sanders); Devoted Father of Lori N. Doyle & Father-In-Law to Gino Armetta. Loving Grandfather to Jacob & Erin Doyle. Loving brother of Brian Street, brother-in-law to Varda Streett, of Ein Karem, Israel and Uncle to Sha'anan, Nadav and Eyal Streett. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Clara and Julius Streett.

Funeral services are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
I sat next to Craig for many years in the Gettysburg Symphony and the Baltimore Philharmonia. He was a fine musician and a very devoted family man. My sincerest condolences to his family.
Merrell Weiss
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved