On June 20, 2020, Craig Alan Streett, of Elkridge, MD, passed away at the age of 70.



He was the beloved Husband of, Gayle Streett (nee Sanders); Devoted Father of Lori N. Doyle & Father-In-Law to Gino Armetta. Loving Grandfather to Jacob & Erin Doyle. Loving brother of Brian Street, brother-in-law to Varda Streett, of Ein Karem, Israel and Uncle to Sha'anan, Nadav and Eyal Streett. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Clara and Julius Streett.



Funeral services are private.



