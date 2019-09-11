|
|
Craig Milton Keller, Sr., age 75, of Great Cacapon, WV, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Doey's House, Hospice of Washington County in Hagerstown, MD.
Born June 19, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Robert, Jr. and Bette Pauline Arold Keller.
Craig is survived by his wife, Lillian Anna Meile Keller, his children, Cindy Marie Cantrell and Craig Milton Keller, Jr., one sister, Cindy Gale Webb, one brother, Charles Robert Keller III, five grandchildren, Bryan Scott Cantrell, Anthony Michael Cantrell, Bryan Reed Keller, Kristleena Marie Campbell and Kayla Anne Keller, three great grandchildren, Cody Robert Quinn, Brooke Elizabeth Baker and Brayden Cyrus Quinn, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV. Services and interment in Mt. Nebo Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Doey's House Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019