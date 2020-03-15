|
|
Craig Thompson Wisotzki of Pittsburgh, PA died at age 82 unexpectedly on March 9,2020, after heart surgery. Craig grew up in the Pikesville area, graduated from The Park School, Baltimore, MD and the University of Maryland, College Park. Craig was the eldest child of Clark and Eleanor Wisotzki who along with his sister Eleanor Paige Wisotzki predeceased him. He is survived by his sisters Ann Chang, Lila B. Wisotzki, and his spouse, Rosalie, along with three sons: Stephen, Gordon, Dorsey and their children: Sam, Maya, Jack Stallard, Colston, Kate, Lucas, Noor, and Anais. Services will be at the Towson Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020, between the hours of 2:00-3:00 p.m followed by a reception between 3-5 p.m. Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc.
(freyvogelfuneralhome.com) Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020