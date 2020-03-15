Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665

Craig Thompson Wisotzki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Thompson Wisotzki Notice
Craig Thompson Wisotzki of Pittsburgh, PA died at age 82 unexpectedly on March 9,2020, after heart surgery. Craig grew up in the Pikesville area, graduated from The Park School, Baltimore, MD and the University of Maryland, College Park. Craig was the eldest child of Clark and Eleanor Wisotzki who along with his sister Eleanor Paige Wisotzki predeceased him. He is survived by his sisters Ann Chang, Lila B. Wisotzki, and his spouse, Rosalie, along with three sons: Stephen, Gordon, Dorsey and their children: Sam, Maya, Jack Stallard, Colston, Kate, Lucas, Noor, and Anais. Services will be at the Towson Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020, between the hours of 2:00-3:00 p.m followed by a reception between 3-5 p.m. Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc.

(freyvogelfuneralhome.com) Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -