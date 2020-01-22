|
|
Craig Wald, age 72, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 16, 2020 from a brief illness with pancreatic cancer at his home. Born in South Bend, Indiana, he was the son of the late Bernard Adam and Kevin Mary (Jackson) Wald and husband of Claire Marie (Schwartz) Wald. He lived on the campus in post War World II barracks, while his father attended Law School at Notre Dame. He graduated from Calvert Hall High in 1965, Notre Dame University in 1969, and Baltimore School of Law in 1975. He then went on to practice law in Glen Burnie for 45 years, retiring in January 2019. He had a love for Notre Dame and was an avid Notre Dame Football Fan, that love for Notre Dame continued all his life. He enjoyed watching the Notre Dame Bowl game with family just this past December. Craig was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Italy, Scotland, the Islands, and Jamaica (his home away from home). His last two trips were to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and visiting the Notre Dame Campus in November 2019.
In addition to his wife, Craig is survived by four daughters, Kathryn (Graham) Robinett, Mary (Randy) Duncan, Joanna Wald, and Christina (Christopher) Bieganski; son, Timothy (Vicky) Jones; nine grandchildren Shanley, Annalise, Scott, Craig, Lorelei, Pierson, Simon, Patrick, and Evelyn; sister, Mary Wald; brother, Adam Wald; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, Maryland at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020