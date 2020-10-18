Crawford L Ervin, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 27, 2020. Mr. Ervin was born in Havre de Grace, MD, and was affectionately known as "Sally." He grew up alongside the Susquehanna River enjoying swimming, fishing and playing sports with his older brother, Wilbur, sister Virginia, and friends. His mother, Anna Crawford Ervin, raised her children to be responsible and independent during the Great Depression.



Mr. Ervin was a Submarine Veteran of World War II with service on USS BILLFISH (SS 286). He graduated from Washington College in Chestertown, MD, married, settled in Baltimore, and raised a family. He loved family vacations, his extended family of nieces and nephews, and was a fixture attending his children's and grandchildren's activities. He was a hard-working man, enjoying full and part-time employment in various occupations, including a distillery, insurance, real estate, import wholesale and horse racing. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service and retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground as a career civil servant.



More recently, Mr. Ervin liked to walk his dog "Buckles," watch horse racing, play Bridge and Poker, converse with his friends at Charlestown Retirement Community, and follow the stock market. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wilbur, sister Virginia and longtime partner, Marie.



He is survived by his former wife Teresa, three children Frank (Angie), Linda (Jim), William (Peggy), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his brother-in-law Gene Holcomb, and five nieces (Stevie, Gayle, Cindy, Cheryl and Lisa) and their families.



A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for July 2021.



