Creig Jacobson of Belcamp passed away on July 28, 2020. He was 51.
Creig grew up in Bel Air and graduated from Bel Air High School. He received his bachelor's degree and master's degree from Towson State University. Employed as a teacher by Harford County Public Schools for twenty-seven years, he taught language arts at Fallston Middle School and later at Patterson Mill Middle School. Over the years, Creig sponsored several school clubs so that he could share his love of music, film, and writing with his students.
He is survived by his mother, Diane Jacobson, and his sister, Erin Jacobson, both of Bel Air, his aunt and uncle, Elaine and Raymond Michael of Boonsboro, and his cousins Jessica Claudy and Nathan Michael and their families.
Friends can make donations to Project Paws Alive (projectpawsalive.org
), an organization that provides vests and other life-saving equipment to police, search and rescue, and military dogs.