Suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019, CRISTEN DANA DORSEY, devoted daughter of Carolyn V. Dorsey (King) and the late Richard J. Dorsey, dear niece of Lillian Evans, Carolyn Howe and the late Doris Neal and Raymond King, Special friend of George Balog.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Cristen's name to the works of Peter C. Rowe, [email protected] the Johns Hopkins Children Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019