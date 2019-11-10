Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Cunningham Michael Notice
On November 4th, 2019; Michael Cunningham; loving husband of the late Barbara Cunningham nee Bender; devoted father of Mark Harlow, Brett Harlow, Todd Harlow and wife Kathy, Beth Harlow - Buckalew and husband Barry; cherished grandfather of Kathryn, Brooks, Mathew, Tylor, Cassie, and Caitlynn; dear great-grandfather of Charlee Harlow; caring brother of Ruth Scally and husband Stephen, the late Thomas Cunningham, Mary Cunningham and Stephanie Semone; loving uncle of Jennifer, Ondie, Mike, Al, Brian and Alice; devoted brother-in-law of Elaine Cunningham; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Michael's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, for a Receiving of Friends on Friday, November 15th, from 10-12PM. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 12PM. Inurnment at Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
