Curtis "Sonny" Alton Pendleton, Sr. passed away on April 18th, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Thelma L. Pendleton for 37 years; beloved father of Curtis A. Pendleton, Jr. and his wife Karen, Deborah Adams and her husband Richard and Patricia Munley and her husband David; brother of Veva (late), Francine, Jackie, Mary Lee, Bobbie, Roger, Danny, Charles and Phillip. He was the cherished grandfather of Curtis Joseph and Rachael Pendleton, Matthew, Nicholas and Andrew Adams, Alexander and Joshua Munley. Brother-in-law of Charles Wistland, Jr. and dear friend of Jane Adams. The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Rd., Joppa, MD. 21085 on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in his memory to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019