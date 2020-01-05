|
|
On Friday, December 6, 2019 Curtis R. Waters, Jr. age 83 of Towson. Beloved husband of Dorothea (nee Kolb) Waters of 61 years; devoted father of Mary Beth Nelson and her husband Mark and Stephen Waters and his wife Mary; brother of Millie Marzicola; grandfather of Laura, Elizabeth, Tyler, Emilia and Matthew.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A. 2325 York Road Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. where a Memorial Service will be held beginning at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Curtis with memorial contributions to the 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. Online condolences mat be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020