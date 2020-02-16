|
Cynthia Anne Comey, of Baltimore, Maryland, died January 15, 2020. She is survived her three sisters Kathleen Briley, Linda Lackey and Eileen Hee, along with many other family members and friends. Cynthia worked for the Social Security Administration after graduating from Mercy High School in 1964. She recently moved back to Baltimore after having lived in Tampa, Florida since retirement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS association at http://www.alsa.org/donate/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020