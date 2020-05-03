Or Copy this URL to Share

On April 30, 2020, Cynthia Reid Armbruster, beloved wife of Dr. Timothy D. Armbruster; devoted mother of Gwen Armbruster and Reid Armbruster, his wife Cecilia Ventoso; loving grandmother of Isadora and Carolina.



Future plans to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Friends of Music, The Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210.



