Cynthia Armbruster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 30, 2020, Cynthia Reid Armbruster, beloved wife of Dr. Timothy D. Armbruster; devoted mother of Gwen Armbruster and Reid Armbruster, his wife Cecilia Ventoso; loving grandmother of Isadora and Carolina.

Future plans to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Friends of Music, The Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved