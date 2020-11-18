1/
Cynthia DePalma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 15, 2020, Cynthia Ann DePalma (nee Billingsley), beloved wife of David M. DePalma; loving daughter of Jane Hiob (Charles); dear step mother of Laura Brunetto (Timothy) and Max DePalma and his fiancé Anne Jones; also survived by extended family and friends.

Due to COVID a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Medical Oncology at Mercy, 227 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved