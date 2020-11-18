On November 15, 2020, Cynthia Ann DePalma (nee Billingsley), beloved wife of David M. DePalma; loving daughter of Jane Hiob (Charles); dear step mother of Laura Brunetto (Timothy) and Max DePalma and his fiancé Anne Jones; also survived by extended family and friends.



Due to COVID a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Medical Oncology at Mercy, 227 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202.



