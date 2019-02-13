|
On February 9, 2019, Cynthia Lee Dzurinko, RN, age 62, passed away at Gilchrist Hospice. She was born in North Charleroi, PA and was the daughter of the late John and Amelia Dzurinko. She is survived by Mary Dzurinko; Joseph Dzurinko; Helen and Walter Buck and family; Patrice and Gary Ockenhouse and family; Diane and Michael Newman and family; David and Angela Dzurinko and family; Laura Boulter and family; and her faithful companion Rocky. Services are private. Donations in Cindy's memory may be made to Gilchrist Hospice (www.gilchrist-cares.org) or the (https://donate3.cancer.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019