On April 27, 2020 Cynthia L. Rohde (nee Lee), age 81, of Joppa, Maryland passed away. She was a graduate of Eastern High School, class of 1956. Prior to her retirement she worked at Social Security Administration as an administrative assistant.
Cynthia was the beloved wife of Paul C. Rohde of 57 years. She is also survived by her sister, Lynda and her husband, Dean Spencer of Broadalbin, NY; sister-in-law, Shirley Lee of Abingdon, MD; nieces and nephews as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anne Lee; brother, Dennis Lee; niece, Tracey DelVecchio and nephew, Gregory Spencer.
A private service and interment will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020