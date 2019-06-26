|
Cynthia Lewis, age 71, of Joppa, MD passed away on June 21, 2019. Born in Pasadena, CA, she was the daughter of Phyllis Adell (Prohaska) and the late Garland Hoover and wife of Howard Franklin Lewis. More than anything, her family was most important. Boating with her husband and close friends, shopping with her mother, and being with her children and grandchildren were the things that she loved most in life.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lewis is survived by her mother Phyllis Hoover, daughter Amy Marie, son David Christopher, stepson Howard Vaughn, and grandchildren.
Those who desire may make contributions to Hume Lake Christian Camps, ATTN: Development, 5545 E. Hedges, Fresno, CA 93727.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019