On February 6, 2020, Cynthia "Cindy" R. Ware (nee Russell) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Jewell R. Ware; devoted mother of Jessica Brenneman and her husband Travis, William Hoffmann, and Jennifer Abshire and her husband Jeremy; loving grandmother of Colsen, Peyton, and Avery Brenneman, and Isabella, Elijah, and Jameson Abshire; Cherished daughter of the late Joan Pennington; dear sister of Melissa Kimmell and her husband Todd, and Timothy Russell. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends, to include her longtime friend Darlene Ader. Cindy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make a memorial donation in Cindy's name to Maryland Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020