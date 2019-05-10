Home

Cyril Keene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Keene Jr.

Cyril Keene Jr.
On May 9, 2019, Cyril Keene, Jr.; loving husband of the late Roslyn W. Keene (nee Wohlmuth) and Delores Goldman Keene; devoted father of Nancy (Dr. Lawrence) Fishel and Larry (Genevieve) Keene; cherished brother of the late Mary Greenblatt and Rosellen Kanter; dear son of the late Cyril W. and Ellen G. Keene; cherished grandfather of Dr. Matthew (Marmie) Fishel, Robert (Julie) Fishel, Eric Fishel, and Brooke Keene; adored great-grandfather of Rhonda, Alaina, Sloane, and Zoe Fishel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 13, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Irvine Nature Center, 11201 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or Baltimore Foodparks, c/o Fusion Partnerships, Inc., 1601 Guilford Avenue, 2 South, Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will be receiving at 15 Shaded Glen Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 10 to May 12, 2019
