Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
D. Benjamin Coleman
On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, D. Benjamin Coleman of Baltimore, age 36. Devoted husband of Siya Amachree Coleman; beloved son of Robert Coleman and Anne O'Hare; dear brother of Danielle Deady and her husband Thomas Thompson; cherished uncle of Conor Deady; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2-4 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ben with memorial contributions to a . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
