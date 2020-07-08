1/1
D. Herbert Sheppard
David Herbert Sheppard, age 92, passed away peacefully at his Lutherville home on July 1, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Suzanne (Judkins) Sheppard. Herb also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews Margaret Worrall, Daniel Sheppard, Carrie Sheppard Gittings, Robert Sheppard, Courtney Sappington, Zoe Verly, and Harris Bryant, and cherished stepchildren Robert Hazard, Alicia Rhoades, Letitia Hazard, and Cameron Titus.As per his wishes, his body has been donated to the State Anatomy Board-Maryland and no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Center Towson, 555 Towsontown Blvd.W, Towson, MD 21204; The Salvation Army of Central Maryland, 14 Light St., Balto, MD 21230; or Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
