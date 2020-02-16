|
On February 11, 2020 D. JANE PARAULT (nee Stein); beloved wife of the late James McAlister Parault and Stanley Anton Spacek; loving mother of Susan Webb, Melinda Utt, Steven Spacek and Barbara McConnell; dear sister of the late Alice Phillips and Evelyn Sutton. Also lovingly survived by 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, February 21, 5-8pm. A Celebration of Jane's life will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, February 22 at 11am. Interment Private. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020