|
|
D. Marie Kuehn, formerly D. Marie Henkelman, age 95, of Parkton, Maryland passed away on November 11, 2019 at Madonna Heritage in Jarrettsville, Maryland. Born in Elkridge, Maryland, she was the daughter of Samuel S. and Marie T. (Flaig) Rochester and wife of the late Hugo B. Kuehn. She was a life member of the Abingdon V.F.W. Post 5337. She was a member of the Hereford Senior Center and St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She was a fine artist and enjoyed bingo and bowling.
Mrs. Kuehn is survived by son, John R. Henkelman, Jr. of Palm Bay, FL; two daughters, Merrily Davis of Parkton and Lynn Stafford of Rockford, IL two step sons, Steve Kuehn of Cockeysville and Robert Kuehn of Huntington Beach, CA; step daughter, Christine Radtke of Raleigh, NC; and 13 grandchildren Mandy, Brittany, John, Daniel, Andrew, Christian, Jesse, Diana, Karrie-Beth, Christina, Jenny, Scott and Kim.
In addition to her parents and second husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John R. Henkelman, Sr.; brother, Samuel S. Rochester and sister, Cecilia Kludy.
The family will be hosting a visitation on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church from 10:30-11:30 am with a Memorial Mass at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019