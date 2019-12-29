Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
D. Patricia Elsnic

D. Patricia Elsnic Notice
On December 26, 2019; D. Patricia Elsnic (nee Haas); beloved wife of the late Henry Robert Elsnic; devoted mother of Diane P. Freeland (Mark), Steven P. Elsnic (Cheryl) and Deborah E. Burgio (Robert); dear grandmother of Matthew Heller (Silvia), Jennifer Ehrhardt, Brooke Eiser (Bryan), Melissa Harbold (Bradford), Thomas Burgio and Elizabeth Burgio; also survived by 8 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 4-7 PM. Mrs. Elsnic will lie in state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Tuesday from 10:30-11 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Entombment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
