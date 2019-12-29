|
On December 26, 2019; D. Patricia Elsnic (nee Haas); beloved wife of the late Henry Robert Elsnic; devoted mother of Diane P. Freeland (Mark), Steven P. Elsnic (Cheryl) and Deborah E. Burgio (Robert); dear grandmother of Matthew Heller (Silvia), Jennifer Ehrhardt, Brooke Eiser (Bryan), Melissa Harbold (Bradford), Thomas Burgio and Elizabeth Burgio; also survived by 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 4-7 PM. Mrs. Elsnic will lie in state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Tuesday from 10:30-11 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Entombment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019