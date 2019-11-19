|
|
D. Robert Sowray, 94, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at The Sarah Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.
He was born June 26, 1925 in London, England to the late David Leonard and
Sophia (Digan) Sowray.
Robert was the Chief Pilot for Crown Central Petroleum for the 15 years leading up to his retirement. During his earlier years in England, he was a research and development Test Pilot for De Havilland Hawker Siddeley (later to become British Aerospace). He began his flying career in the Royal Air Force in 1943, where he served for almost 16 years. He had an illustrious career and test flew some of the earliest jets, from Spitfires and Vampires to the English Electric Lightning, and spent most of his later years flying the beloved DH 125.
Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia Anne (Broadbent) Sowray, children, Mark Sowray, U.K., Paul Sowray, OR, Anna Billings, NC, Deborah Sowray, MA and Katherine Horvath, MD, 6 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his sister, Sophia.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA. There will be a visitation on Thursday at the church from 9:00 AM till time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name, may be made to:
Veterans of Foreign Wars: VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org; The RAF Benevolent Fund: rafbf.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019