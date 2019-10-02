|
D. RODNEY PEAK, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Jarrettsville, MD on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Ensor) Peak, and they celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on August 8th. Born on May 19, 1942 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was a son of the late C. Donald and French (Hash) Peak. A lifetime resident of Harford County, he was educated in Churchville Elementary and a graduate of Bel Air High School in 1960. Rodney was a devoted father to: Donna Pistoria of Fawn Grove, PA; Jacquelyn and her husband, Don Fike of Sycamore, PA and Charles Crowl of Fawn Grove, PA; He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Luke, Elizabeth, Sam, Donnie, Maggie, Jennifer, Anabel and Charles, Jr. Precious great grandchildren: Braiden, Noah, Rory, Mona, Camila and Kylee. His sisters: Joy Smith of Bel Air and Susan Suppa of Havre de Grace, MD. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Bosley.
Rodney was a skilled automotive machinist for 56 years having earned the reputation of being the best machinist by many in the area and beyond. He was the former owner of Churchville Automotive Machine and a former employee of Kunkel Service Company of Bel Air, MD. In addition, Rodney was the owner/operator of Rodney's Automotive Machine Shop in Jarrettsville until retiring due to health issues. Rodney had restored many antique cars and Case tractors as well as attending events reflecting this interest and talent. His congenial and unique personality will be remembered among friends and acquaintances.
Rodney was a member of Jarrettsville United Methodist Church, had served 25 years with the Jarrettsville V.F.C. where he was a dedicated chief engineer and was a member of the Stephenson Lodge #135 A.F. & A. M. of Darlington, MD.
Funeral services were held in Jarrettsville VFC Fire Hall on Friday, September 6, 2019 with his minister, Pastor Linda Yarrow officiating. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. His family would appreciate memorial contributions to Jarrettsville UMC Memorial Fund, P.O. B ox 95, Jarrettsville, MD 21084. Arrangements are under the care of Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019