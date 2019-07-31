Home

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
3817 Philadelphia Road
Abingdon, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
3817 Philadelphia Road
Abingdon, MD
Daisy L. Gittings, age 89, of Aberdeen, MD departed this life July 26, 2019.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be 12 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 3817 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon, MD, where viewing will be from 10:00 am -12:00 pm only. Interment immediately following services at John Wesley United Methodist Cemetery, Abingdon MD.

In lieu of flowers family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the following Go Fund Me account: https://gofundme.com/honoring-daisy-gittings
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
