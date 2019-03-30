|
On March 27, 2019, DALE ALAN THIELER beloved husband of Michele, adoring father of Samantha Ahonen (Brandon); loving grandfather of Adelaide and Alastair, dear brother of Tina Fiori and Carey Smith; cherished uncle of Brendan, Vasillios, Courtney, Colleen, Leah, Gabriel, Gabrielle, Timothy, Blair, Joshua, Cody and Kyle. Also survived by many other loving family and friends.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6-7pm. A memorial service will be begin at 7pm at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 301 Frederick Road, Catonsville, 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019