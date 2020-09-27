Dale Barton Robottom, 92, of Severna Park, passed away on September 18, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Phyllis Robottom. Survived by his brother John Robottom (Mary); sister Cynthia Allin (Robert); as well as nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering on Monday, October 5th, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Coronavirus restrictions and online condolences can be seen on www.barrancofuneralhome.com