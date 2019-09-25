|
|
Dale Lee Mealey, 75, of Finksburg, MD, passed away on September 17, 2019. Born February 4, 1944 in Ireland, WV, he was the son of the late Dana and Wanda (Bell) Mealey, husband of Donna F. Mealey. Surviving are his son, Dale Scott Mealey of Towson, MD; daughter, Karen Deanna Simmons of Hollywood, MD; three grandsons, Justin Mealey, Brett Mealey, Tyler Simmons; granddaughter, Shelby Simmons; brother, Michael Mealey of Orange Park, FL; three sisters, Rita Higley of Jacksonville, FL, Dorothy Clare of Oakland, FL, Margaret Smith of Ocala, FL. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of Baltimore's Best Classic Chevy Club; Catonsville United Methodist Church; Fraternal Order of Police.
Family and friends will honor Dale's life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Eline Funeral Home in Finksburg, 2901 Bloom Road, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences may be made at www.elinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019