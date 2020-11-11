Dale Sherman Arnold of Bel Air, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on November 7, 2020, at the age of 87.
The son of Sherman and Agnes Arnold, he is survived by his wife, Dorothy, sons, Dale, Donald, and Douglas, grandchildren, Douglas, Christopher, Amy, Amanda, Michael, Abigail, Anastasia, and Angelique, and great-grandchildren, Tristan and Lucian. He is also survived by his brothers, Dean and Edward, his sister Shirley having predeceased him.
Born in Pylesville in 1932 and raised on a farm in Rocks, Maryland, he graduated from Bel Air High School in 1953. After High School while working at Martin's Aircraft, he met the love of his life and married on December 26, 1954, being married for over 65 years until his passing.
He had served active duty in the US Army Dec 1955 to Oct 1957 as a tank commander stationed in Alaska, thereafter in reserve duty until 1961. After receiving training with the Radio Electronic and Television School in 1959, he embarked on a long career in the electronic service and sales industry, establishing his own business in 1962 operating as Arnold TV and Appliance before retiring in 1997.
His hobbies were vegetable gardening, fishing, boating, and painting landscapes. He had been a member of the Gunpowder Kingsville, Maryland Optimist Club being President 1973 to 1974, also being President of Bel Air Plaza Shopping Center Merchant's Association 1994 to 1996.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Wednesday from 5-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
through the website of donate.lovetotherescue.org/giving
. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com