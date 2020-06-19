Dale Sheeler
Dale Sheeler passed away on June 17, 2020; loving husband of the late Catherine "Shorty" Sheeler; devoted father of John Redman and his wife Diane, Lee Redman, Connie Brown and her husband Bobby, Dale (Gene) Sheeler and his wife Tricia, Bo Sheeler and his wife Angie, Eddie Sheeler and his wife Patricia; dear brother of Wesley Sheeler and his wife Mary, Betty Blevins and predeceased by 5 siblings. Also lovingly survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM. In accordance with the Governor's mandate regarding gatherings, only 50 people will be allowed in the room at any given time. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 23 at 11AM and will be Live-Streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Sheeler's memory to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or visit www.gilchristcares.org. A guest book is available at


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
JUN
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
