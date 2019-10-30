Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
2750 Rogers Avenue
Ellicott City,, MD
Damari Janel Minor Powell


2009 - 2019
Damari Janel Minor Powell Notice
FEBRUARY 3, 2009 – OCTOBER 18, 2019

On October 18, 2019; Damari Janel Minor Powell passed away. She is the beloved daughter of Anne Powell of Catonsville; cherished sister of Eric Powell and Crystal Powell; loving cousin to Michael, Tucker, Elias, Asher, Jack, Thomas, Andrew, Jane, Desmond, Liam, and Theo; niece to many loving aunts and uncles; and dear friend to many in her neighborhood, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and at Catonsville Elementary School.

Her family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 2750 Rogers Avenue, Ellicott City, MD 21043, on Sunday, October 27, at 2:30pm. Please dress casually; colorful clothing is encouraged. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casey Cares Foundation, 3918 Vero Road Suite C, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
