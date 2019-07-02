|
|
Dan Stephen Kozlow, of Randallstown, MD, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 67. Mr. Kozlow is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Carol Kozlow (nee Neubauer), children Rachel (Rabbi Elad) Barmatz and Emily (Dr. Meir) Babaev, stepchildren, Melissa Cohen, Diana (Matt) Seivold, Adam (Jennifer) Cohen, and Andrew Cohen, grandchildren, Esther, Rivka, Mendel, and Naomi Barmatz, and Batya, Shulamit, and Eliahu Babaev, eight step-grandchildren, and his fur-baby, Nova. Mr. Kozlow was predeceased by his siblings, Richard Kozlow and Nancy Kozlow, and his parents, Harry and Sylvia Kozlow.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Rachel Barmatz will be in mourning at her home at 3306 Devonshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. Nancy Kozlow will be receiving at her home at 3705 Collier Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, immediately following interment on Tuesday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019