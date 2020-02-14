|
|
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Dana L. Murphy (nee Tarbox); beloved wife of Frank Murphy; devoted mother of Allyson Tarbox, Quinby Sohlberg, and step-daughters Dana Murphy & Lauren Murphy; cherished sister of Kristi Tarbox; daughter of Evelyn Tarbox.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook). A receiving of friends and family will follow from 2 PM to 4 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020