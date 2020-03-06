|
Dane T Humphreys, a Baltimore County native and Harford County resident has died at age 70 on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Dane is survived by his loving wife, Kristan, his four daughters and six grandchildren and his brother Brian & his wife Cheryl. His daughters and grandchildren: Gwen Kangas, her husband Peter and their twin children, Thomas & Eleni. Kim Humphreys Boyle and her three children: twin children, Melina & Brooke, Jr. and Marlee. Savannah Humphreys, her fiancé Christian Malone and their daughter, Rylynn and youngest daughter Brooke Humphreys. Dane has served Harford County's community for many years through his mental health commitment at TRW Associates and Phoenix Recovery Center. He is also highly regarded in the real estate profession as the Broker/Owner of The Humphreys TEAM, Real Estate Specialists. Dane has mentored, coached, trained, supported and worked with many of Harford/Baltimore Counties top producing agents including his daughter Kim and wife Kristan throughout their careers. He is also the owner of Humphreys Autos, LLC, a used car dealership in Cecil County. Dane was a generous, kind and committed man to his family and work. He enjoyed entertaining with friends and family. His infectious & joyful laugh will be remembered for years to come as his legacy is carried on by his loved ones and those left behind. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020