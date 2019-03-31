|
On March 28, 2019 Daniel A. Courtney beloved husband of the late JoAnn Courtney, loving father of Judith Dixon (Thomas, III), Janet Fietz (Bill), Joan Courtney, and Donna Daley; caring grandfather of Sheri Lewis, Matthew Baker (Vanessa), Tommy Dixon (Christine Potter), Jaclyn Hartman (Robert), David Correa (Stephanie), Lori Correa (George), Megan Baker, Leonardo and Jessica Elias, and the late Dennis Baker, II, dear great-grandfather of Cara, Devin, and Gabriel Lewis, Allison, Alexa, Riley, Gage, Colin, and Grayson Baker, Blake and Brock Tavares and the late Roland Baker. He was a respected Master Carpenter and member of Local 101. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Thursday, April. 4th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5th 10:00 AM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church 6405 S Orchard Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Courtney's name to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019