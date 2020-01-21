|
On January 18, 2020, Daniel Barton Aburn, beloved husband of Patricia Chelton Aburn (nee D'Alesandro); devoted father of Daniel P. Aburn and Lindsey W. Aburn; brother of George S. Aburn, Jr., Clarke B. Aburn, and Basil W. Aburn; son-in-law of Margaret C. D'Alesandro.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church, 740 N. Calvert Street on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment private. Please omit flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020