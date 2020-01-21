Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
740 N. Calvert Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Aburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Aburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Aburn Notice
On January 18, 2020, Daniel Barton Aburn, beloved husband of Patricia Chelton Aburn (nee D'Alesandro); devoted father of Daniel P. Aburn and Lindsey W. Aburn; brother of George S. Aburn, Jr., Clarke B. Aburn, and Basil W. Aburn; son-in-law of Margaret C. D'Alesandro.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church, 740 N. Calvert Street on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment private. Please omit flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -