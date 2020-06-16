Daniel Beres

On June 12, 2020, Daniel B. Beres; beloved husband of Barbara L. Beres (nee Amrein); devoted father of Sharon Carter and husband Brian, and the late Brian Smith; loving grandfather of Jacob McManus, Daniel McManus and wife Samantha, and Samantha Ensor; dear brother of Norbert Beres, Anita Capo, and Edmund Beres and wife Lois.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvert Hall College, 8102 LaSalle Rd., Baltimore, MD 21286 or Hiss United Methodist Church, 8700 Harford Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234. On-line condolences may be left for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.