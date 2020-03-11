|
|
Daniel Caplan passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice F. Caplan (nee Weintraub) and siblings, Albert (Rona) Caplan, Beatrice (Sonny) Feinstein, and Sandra (Donald) Sherman. Daniel is survived by his daughters, Lynn (Menachem) Weinglas and Barbara (Gene) Warfield, grandchildren, Esther Frimit (Nachum) Zager, Hena Miriam Weinglas, Chaya Shira (Shua) Rosenberg, Jenna Paige Kellman, and Mollye Becca Kellman, and many loving great-grandchildren.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 11, at 1 pm. Interment Petach Tikvah Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Please check Sol Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020