|
|
On April 11, 2019, Daniel Lawrence Carl, beloved son of Richard D. Carl, Sr. and Shirley F. Carl; loving brother of Brenda Carl (Douglas Suthers), Richard D. Carl, Jr. (Sharon), and Julie Brown (Thomas); dear uncle of Rebecca Plum (Ben), Tom and Daniel Bridges, Jacob and Ben Carl, and Annabelle Brown; cherished great uncle of Theodore Plum; also survived by extended family and friends.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at which time a Prayer Service will be held. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be made to Sinai Hospital, Department of Development, 2401 West Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 13, 2019