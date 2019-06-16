Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity)
7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Daniel Conrad Dressel

Daniel Conrad Dressel
Dressel , Daniel Conrad

On June 12, 2019, Daniel Conrad Dressel, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Sharlote; loving son of Dave and Linda Dressel and Tish Slaughter; dear son-in-law of Charlotte and Buddy Locklear; caring brother of Roxana Dressel; beloved grandson of Elwood Curcio; and loving brother-in-law of Sallie Cornell and her husband, Jeffrey. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Danny was preceded in death by his son, Shane Dressel; brother, Scott Dressel; grandmother, Dolores Curcio; great-grandparents, Marie and Charles Dressel; and brother-in-law, Adam Locklear.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday, June 17th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10 AM, at Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity), 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For further information, please

visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019
