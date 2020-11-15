1/
Daniel E. Zlotowitz
Daniel E. Zlotowitz, of Timonium, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife Sherrie Kormann; daughter, Sarah Zlotowitz (Tyler Morris); sisters, Ruth Zlotowitz (Norman Bickman) and Harriet Zlotowitz; nephews, Craig Singer (Nu An Doh) and Gabe Singer (Methinee Chaijan); niece, Jade Peckinpaugh; and brothers-in-law and sister-in law. He was predeceased by his parents, Violet K. and Samuel F. Zlotowitz.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 9:30am. Please use the webcasting button on the Sol Levinson & Bros. website to view the service. Interment Progressive Rudomer Verein - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Sol Levinson & Bros
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
