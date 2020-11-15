Daniel E. Zlotowitz, of Timonium, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife Sherrie Kormann; daughter, Sarah Zlotowitz (Tyler Morris); sisters, Ruth Zlotowitz (Norman Bickman) and Harriet Zlotowitz; nephews, Craig Singer (Nu An Doh) and Gabe Singer (Methinee Chaijan); niece, Jade Peckinpaugh; and brothers-in-law and sister-in law. He was predeceased by his parents, Violet K. and Samuel F. Zlotowitz.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 9:30am. Please use the webcasting button on the Sol Levinson & Bros. website to view the service. Interment Progressive Rudomer Verein - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.



