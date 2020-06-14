DANIEL EDWARD KING Sr.
On Monday, June 8, 2020, Daniel Edward King, Sr., beloved husband of Margaret R. King; loving father of Daniel E. King, Jr., Douglas T. King & his wife Angie, Brandy Kestner, Stephanie Bishop, and the late Michelle King, Grandfather of twelve, also survived by 4 sisters and many other loving family and friends.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Monday June 15 from 2-6 P.M. Funeral Service at 5:30 P.M. Private Interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on June 24, 2020.

www.KFHPA.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
