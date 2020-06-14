On Monday, June 8, 2020, Daniel Edward King, Sr., beloved husband of Margaret R. King; loving father of Daniel E. King, Jr., Douglas T. King & his wife Angie, Brandy Kestner, Stephanie Bishop, and the late Michelle King, Grandfather of twelve, also survived by 4 sisters and many other loving family and friends.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Monday June 15 from 2-6 P.M. Funeral Service at 5:30 P.M. Private Interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on June 24, 2020.
www.KFHPA.com
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Monday June 15 from 2-6 P.M. Funeral Service at 5:30 P.M. Private Interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on June 24, 2020.
www.KFHPA.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.