Daniel Wilson Hess, of Fallston, MD, died at home on September 3, 2020 at the age of 66. Born July 9, 1954, he grew up the beloved son and youngest child of Wilson G. and Dorothy M. (Adams) Hess on their family farm in Fallston. A graduate of Bel Air High School, Dan pursued a 25-year career in the nuclear power industry as a construction engineer. With an interest in carpentry and a spirit for new projects and places, he worked and helped build power plants in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and the Philippines before connecting with his inner cowboy and settling on San Padre Island, TX, where he worked as a home improvement contractor. He ultimately returned home to Fallston to spend time with his parents during the final years of their lives and devoted many heartfelt hours to helping others in the community.At the end of his life, Dan was cared for by his loving girlfriend of 13 years Dotty Kuhn of Arnold, MD; his devoted sisters Emily Hess Humm of Forest Hill, MD and Dorothy Hess Stearns of Jarrettsville, MD; and his stalwart friend Joe Carroll of Fallston, MD. He will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.Donations in Dan's honor can be made to the Cancer Research Institute. The family wishes to thank the workers at Amedisys Hospice and Home Health Care for their services and kind support.