Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Tower Room
222 N. Charles Street
Baltimore , MD
1950 - 2019
Daniel J. Browne Notice
Daniel Joseph Browne, 69, passed away at his home in Baltimore, MD on December 9, 2019. Dan was born on October 23, 1950 in Baltimore, MD to John Browne and Mary Slaysman Browne. He is a graduate of Loyola High School and Juniata College. Dan was a long time resident of Baltimore, MD and sports enthusiast who loved his retirement jobs at both the Orioles and Ravens Stadiums. Dan is survived by his brother James M. Browne, his son Daniel John Browne, step-daughter Sherri Meek Zadareky, and granddaughters Abby Zadareky and Paige Zadareky. A memorial for friends and family will be held on December 28th, 2019 at 9:00am in the Tower Room at 222 N. Charles Street, Baltimore MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
