Daniel J. Gaughan
On July 3, 2020, Daniel J. Gaughan passed away peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of Rita Gaughan; devoted father of Daniel Gaughan and Corrine Gaskill; father-in-law of Megan Lukasavage and the late Phillip Gaskill; loving son of the late Daniel J. Sr. and Irene Gaughan; dear brother of Teresa Bianco of Essex, MD; loving grandfather of Eric, Macy, and Jeffrey Gaskill, Daniel A., Benjamin, and Katherine Gaughan, and the late Frank Gaskill.

Dan taught in the Harford County Public School system for 32 years, the majority of those years at Joppatowne High School. He was inducted into the Harford County Teacher's Hall of Fame, and was a baseball coach for most of his tenure.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305 or at www.apdaparkinson.org. Online tributes may be left at


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Our prayers are with you and your children
Rick and Gidget Keller
Family
July 7, 2020
Rita, Condolences to you and your family.
Betty (Keller) Berry
B Berry
Family
