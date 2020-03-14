|
|
Daniel Joseph Zitver Brown, of Columbia, MD, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 33. Daniel was born in Washington D.C. and was one of two children born to Murray Zitver and Elizebeth Brown. He grew up in Clarksville, MD and attended River Hill High School and Towson University. Daniel worked as an adolescent counselor, and later in the field of adult mental health at Sheppard Pratt. He loved working with people and found great pleasure in being able to help others.
Daniel had many interests and loved to learn and study new things, especially technology. He enjoyed sports, was a fan of the Orioles, and had a fondness for animals, especially dogs and cats.
Daniel was a caring, generous and loving son and brother. He loved his family, especially his younger generations of cousins, and will be missed greatly by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Elizebeth Brown and Murray Zitver; sister, Hannah Amy Zitver Brown (fiancé, Nathan Hetzler); grandparents, Lloyd and Jeannine Brown; and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles and beloved pets. Daniel was predeceased by grandparents, Leon and Saretta Zitver.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, 6600 York Road, Suite 204, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020